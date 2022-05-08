Cops kill man throwing Molotov cocktails near North Carolina police station
Police line tape (Shutterstock)

North Carolina police killed a man who was setting cars on fire by throwing Molotov cocktails near their Raleigh police station.

"The confrontation began after an officer observed a man lighting vehicles on fire in a parking lot near a district station at around 1:20 p.m., Police Chief Estella Patterson said at a news conference. The officer called for assistance, and three other officers came to help, she said, and the officers ordered the man to stop," the Associated Press reports.

Patterson said, "multiple officers then discharged their weapons, and the individual was struck multiple times."

The chief said the encounter was captured by body cameras as well as surveillance cameras at the police station.

"Patterson said at least two vehicles had been “engulfed” by flames. Aerial footage shot by ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, showed that at least one of the vehicles destroyed by the flames was an RPD SUV," the newspaper reported.

CBS 17 posted video of the press conference:


