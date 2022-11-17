Indiana cop visits school to teach kids how to be good police -- then accidentally shoots one of them

An Indiana police officer this week visited the South Vermillion High School to teach children about how to be good law enforcement officials -- but he wound up accidentally shooting one of his prospective pupils.

Local news station WTHI-TV reports that the shooting occurred during a visit to the school on Thursday morning in which the officer, who has been identified as Tim Dispennett, was running a drill with students on how police handle a purported "bad guy."

It was at this point that the officer's weapon accidentally discharged and resulted in the injury of one student, who was not severely hurt.

"The incident was an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer during a drill," the school said in a prepared statement. "One student was injured without life-threatening injuries and has been taken to the hospital."

The school has since resumed normal operations.

IN OTHER NEWS: Allen Weisselberg tells court he victimized Trump family with his own 'greed'