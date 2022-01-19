Woman blurts out anti-Semitic remarks before spitting on young boy in bizarre attack: police

Police in New York are looking for a woman who made anti-Semitic comments at a group of children and then spat on one of them, local news outlet Fox 5 reports.

The NYPD says the incident happened this Friday in Brooklyn when a woman approached an 8-year-old boy who was standing on the sidewalk with two other children. She made the comments before spitting on the boy and then walking away.

If apprehended, the woman could face aggravated harassment charges.

Watch video of the incident below:

Woman spits on child www.youtube.com

