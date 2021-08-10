Police officers keep dying of COVID as Delta variant spreads
Local news in media markets from coast-to-coast are reporting on police officers dying from COVID-19.

On Monday, KTAR-TV reported Phoenix Police Officer Mathew Hefter, who had served nearly a quarter-century, had died of coronavirus complications.

Also on Monday, WAPT-TV i Mississippi reported Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco died from COVID-19 and pneumonia complications.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jeremiah Hart died of coronavirus complications on Sunday.

On Friday, KSLA-TV reported Arkansas Game & Fish Commission Cpl. Jeffery Neel died of coronaivrus.

In Florida, Port Orange Police Officer Justin White and Orange County Sheriff's Deputy First Class Craig Seijos both died from coronavirus, their department's announced on Thursday.

In Louisiana, Livingston Parish Sheriff Corporal Robert McKinney died of COVID, WNTZ-TV reported Thursday.

On Wednesday, WALA-TV in Alabama reported Maurice "Reese" Jackson, a corrections officer in Robertsdale, died from coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported the 10th employee of the Los Angeles Police Department died from COVID-19 complications.

