Political career of Brazil's Bolsonaro dangles by a thread as electoral trial nears end

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's political career appeared all but dead on Friday as the country's federal electoral court looked set to conclude a trial that could leave him barred from public office for nearly a decade. If a majority of the Brasilia court's seven judges find he abused his power by summoning ambassadors to vent unfounded claims about Brazil's voting system ahead of last year's vote, Bolsonaro will be ruled ineligible to hold public office until 2030. So far, three judges have voted to convict the far-right nationalist for abuse of political power ...