Sarah Palin's lawsuit against the NYT slammed as 'a cynical spectacle'

On Thursday, POLITICO founder John Harris wrote a scathing editorial blasting former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin for her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, calling the whole thing a "cynical spectacle" — but also took shots at the Times itself for how they treated the writer at the center of the controversy.
The lawsuit stems from a 2017 article by James Bennett that initially accused Palin of inspiring the 2011 Tucson shooting of Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords — something the paper swiftly clarified was unsubstantiated, but Palin nonetheless pushed back against with litigation. Palin has suggested she may try to use the case to overturn longstanding First Amendment protections for journalists.
"Palin’s motives are not genuinely about seeking redress for a factual error that was quickly corrected," wrote Harris. "She knows the whole episode has enhanced, not damaged, her reputation with the partisans on whom her political and financial fortunes depend. Her target is less Bennet than the news organization her confederates on the right have seethed over since the Nixon era. Others cheering her case hope to weaken the legal protections benefiting all journalists."
But the Times itself isn't innocent in this, argued Harris.
"Bennet is being defended by a news organization that made a panicky decision to force his resignation rather than defend him against an attack from the left, led by many of its own staff members," wrote Harris. "The trial’s discovery process made clear that Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger had pressed Bennet to make his page a bolder, faster, more surprising place. Take more risks, he urged Bennet in a job review. Then he tremblingly raced for the exits when some of those risks had uncomfortable results."
Ultimately, argued Harris, Bennet is the only person not operating in bad faith in this whole saga.
"Three years ago, in a lengthy conversation published in POLITICO magazine, Bennet told me his philosophy as editorial page editor: 'We give people an honest struggle, an open debate from a lot of different points of view and show that you can do that kind of work respectfully, that you can actually engage across these different ideological divides and your — even now, these days — tribal divides,'" concluded Harris. "That aspiration feels a good bit more distant now than three years ago."
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough explained how House Democrats can expose Republicans as "hypocrites" on Donald Trump's handling of classified information.
The National Archives had to retrieve 15 boxes of presidential records from Mar-A-Lago, some of which may have included classified documents, and Trump also reportedly crammed printouts into a toilet in his White House residence, and the "Morning Joe" host urged congressional investigators to expose this apparent misconduct this in Benghazi-style hearings.
"Another committee should get to the bottom of this and go all in," Scarborough said. "There can be two, three, four, five, six committee investigations going at the same time. Certainly, if you follow the Republicans' game plan that you know so much about and that you talk about so much, and here's the thing."
"Yes, they are being hypocrites," he added. "How wonderful to have prime-time hearings that actually have people talking about Donald Trump taking records, official White House records, shredding them up, shoving them down the toilet, staff members coming in to testify and showing clips of [Rep.] Jim Jordan, showing clips of everybody else on that committee talking about how sacred these official documents are and how horrible it was that Hillary Clinton, you know, did what we've found out it seems like so many people in the Trump administration did with their email accounts, and then again, the destruction of these documents and have the staff members running behind saying, 'Yeah, we always had to run in and grab the documents out of the trash can and piece them together, the ones we could, the ones that Donald wasn't flushing down the toilet."
Donald Trump on Thursday responded to multiple reports of potential lawbreaking over his treatment of government records as "fake news."
"The National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to examine Donald Trump’s handling of White House records, sparking discussions among federal law enforcement officials about whether they should investigate the former president for a possible crime, according to two people familiar with the matter. The referral from the National Archives came amid recent revelations that officials recovered 15 boxes of materials from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida that were not handed back in to the government as they should have been, and that Trump had turned over other White House records that had been torn up," The Washington Post reported. "Archives officials suspected Trump had possibly violated laws concerning the handling of government documents — including those that might be considered classified — and reached out to the Justice Department, the people familiar with the matter said."
Despite the National Archives asking the Justice Department to investigate, in a statement emailed to reporters, Trump argued, "The media’s characterization of my relationship with NARA is Fake News. It was exactly the opposite! It was a great honor to work with NARA to help formally preserve the Trump Legacy."
"The papers were given easily and without conflict and on a very friendly basis, which is different from the accounts being drawn up by the Fake News Media. In fact, it was viewed as routine and 'no big deal.' In actuality, I have been told I was under no obligation to give this material based on various legal rulings that have been made over the years," Trump argued.
Trump said that "some of this information will someday be displayed in the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library."
The former president also lashed out at Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
"While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper, Maggie Haberman scoops in her forthcoming book, Confidence Man. Why it matters: The revelation by Haberman, whose coverage as a New York Times White House correspondent was followed obsessively by Trump, adds a vivid new dimension to his lapses in preserving government documents," Axios reported.
Trump claims it never happened.
"Also, another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book," Trump said.
Trump did not say whether he had read the unreleased book prior to describing it as "a mostly fictitious book."
Today’s Republican Party, with the exception of Mitch McConnell — who, god help us, is now the GOP’s voice of reason — appears to have given up on the idea of representing mainstream voters.
The lunatic fringe of the Republican party in Wisconsin has three candidates for governor so far — Rep. Timothy Ranthum (R-Campbellsport), who wants to recall Wisconsin’s electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election, former marine Kevin Nicholson, who, in his announcement, compared himself to Donald Trump, and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who wants to abolish the Wisconsin Elections Commission and launched her campaign with a video featuring apocalyptic scenes of destruction in Kenosha, reminiscent of Trump’s dystopian “American carnage” inaugural address.
Where is the candidate for normal people? What has become of the happy-go-lucky, country club Republicans of yore, who just wanted to make more money, pay less in taxes, and sip their martinis on the golf course without worrying their pretty heads about unpleasant matters like racism, inequality and climate change?
Our own Sen. Ron Johnson, who is running for re-election in one of the most high profile Senate races in the country, is a fascinating example of GOP wingnuttery.
Johnson became famous for downplaying the Jan. 6 insurrection even before the RNC declared that the rioting cop killers in the Capitol were merely practicing “legitimate political discourse.” He organized press conferences to warn people that getting vaccinated could have dire health consequences and has spent much of the pandemic touting the merits of horse dewormer and other unproven COVID remedies.
But Johnson jumped the shark this week when he told people in his hometown that he won’t fight for them to get 1,000 good-paying manufacturing jobs building the next generation of U.S. Postal Service delivery trucks. Bringing home the bacon to your district is Standard Operating Procedure for a U.S. Senator of any political stripe.
Outside the fever swamps of election conspiracies and COVID-19 quackery, you would think GOP leaders would still want to do what they can to bring good jobs and economic development to their own constituents.
Local civic leaders celebrated six months ago when Oshkosh Defense, a division of Oshkosh Corp., won a $6 billion contract to build a new fleet of U.S. Postal Service vehicles — a project that would have created 1,000 good-paying, union jobs in Oshkosh, where Johnson has his home.
But then the company announced it was sending all those jobs to South Carolina, where it is building a large plant to be staffed by a cheaper, nonunion workforce.
When he was asked about the issue, Johnson said hewould not push for Oshkosh Defense to keep the jobs in Wisconsin. And then he went even further. “It’s not like we don’t have enough jobs here in Wisconsin. The biggest problem we have in Wisconsin right now is employers not being able to find enough workers,” Johnson said.
Unlike Wisconsin’s other Senator, Tammy Baldwin, who has been working feverishly to get Oshkosh Corp. to reconsider and keep the jobs in Wisconsin, Johnson told reporters, “I wouldn’t insert myself to demand that anything be manufactured here using federal funds in Wisconsin.”
What the heck does he think people elected him for?
“Obviously, I’m supportive of it,” Johnson said limply, of the idea of Oshkosh Corp. bringing more good manufacturing jobs to the area he represents. “But in the end, I think when using federal tax dollars, you want to spend those in the most efficient way and if it’s more efficient, more effective, to spend those in other states, I don’t have a real problem with that.”
A lot of other people have a problem with it, though.
The whole field of Democrats who are running against Johnson immediately jumped on his comments. Johnson “doesn’t give a sh*t about Wisconsin workers,” state treasurer and Democratic candidate for Senate Sarah Godlewski tweeted.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson sent a letter to Sen.Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader, and Sen. Gary Peters, chair of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, asking them to amend the U.S. Postal Reform Act to ensure that new vehicles are fully electric and are made in Wisconsin by Wisconsin workers. Lasry’s campaign released a statement calling Johnson’s remarks “just another example of how out of touch he is with Wisconsinites.”
“It isn’t just about jobs — and this is where someone like Ron Johnson really gets it wrong,” Rep. Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh), who has represented the city in the Wisconsin Legislature for 15 years, said in a press conference reacting to the news. “It’s about quality jobs. It’s about good paying jobs. The people of the state of Wisconsin and the people in Oshkosh aren’t widgets.” Good, union manufacturing jobs built a stable middle class in Oshkosh, Hintz explained, adding, “It’s what’s really made us more recession-proof than a lot of other communities.”
Plus, Oshkosh Corp.’s plans to build a big, new South Carolina facility “kind of sets off alarms for me,” Hintz said. “Maybe it isn’t just about the postal vehicles. Maybe it’s about shifting further production down there.”
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is leading the pack of Johnson’s challengers, joined Hintz in a press conference to explain exactly what’s wrong with Johnson’s vision of a more “efficient” economy that ships manufacturing jobs out of Wisconsin.
“The men and women at UAW local 578, they’ve been building the highest quality vehicles for the Oshkosh Corp. for nearly 100 years,” said Barnes. “Now they’re denying jobs to Wisconsin workers because they don’t want to pay for skilled union labor.”
“This is personal for me,” Barnes added, explaining that his dad is a UAW member who spent 30 years on the assembly line making catalytic converters. “The factory where my dad worked is a strip mall today,” Barnes said. “ If Ron Johnson had his way, that will be the future for all manufacturing in Wisconsin.”
Johnson, Barnes said, “wouldn’t mind shipping all of our jobs out of the state as long as it was good for the bottom line for his corporate donors.”
And that’s where Johnson’s vision of “efficiency” comes into clearer focus. When he says he won’t “second guess” the Oshkosh Corp. and that it might be better for it to send all those good jobs that were headed to Wisconsin to another state, it turns out Johnson is not being nutty. He’s just weighing the interests of his constituents against the interests of his donors.
According to campaign finance data available on OpenSecrets.org, Johnson has taken$66,652 from Oshkosh Corp., including from PACs and individual donors, over the course of his career. In the last election cycle, Oshkosh Corp. was Johnson’s sixth biggest donor, with PACs and individuals contributing a total of$50,039.
Oshkosh Corporation Executive Vice President James W. Johnson gave Johnson$500 in 2016. Oshkosh Corp. board member Craig P. Omtvedt gave$2,000 to Johnson in 2016. Another Oshkosh Corp. board membe,r John S. Sheily, gave$6,400 to Johnson’s 2010 and 2016 campaigns.
By helping Oshkosh Corp. ship good-paying manufacturing jobs out of the state he represents, Johnson is protecting the company’s profits at the expense of Wisconsin workers. That’s not crazy. It’s just an old-fashioned political quid pro quo.
