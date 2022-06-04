Mike Pompeo ordered to testify in Spanish court over alleged plot to kidnap Julian Assange
Shutterstock

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been ordered to appear in a Spanish court to testify about an alleged U.S. plot to kidnap Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, ABC Spain reports.

Last year, Yahoo! News reported that the CIA plotted to kidnap Assange as he was holed up in Ecuador’s embassy in London.

"Some senior officials inside the CIA and the Trump administration even discussed killing Assange, going so far as to request 'sketches' or 'options' for how to assassinate him," Yahoo! News' report stated.

"Discussions over kidnapping or killing Assange occurred 'at the highest levels' of the Trump administration, said a former senior counterintelligence official. 'There seemed to be no boundaries.'"

As The Daily Beast points out, Spain’s National Court has also been investigating a Spanish security firm that may have spied on Assange for the CIA while providing security for the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. "

National High Court Judge Santiago Pedraz agreed to summon Pompeo and former U.S. counterintelligence official William Evanina as witnesses to explain whether a plot was drawn up," the Beast reports. "They must appear in June and can testify via videoconference. Pompeo has not yet commented on the ruling."

Read the full report at ABC Spain.

