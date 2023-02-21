Pompeo's PAC bought $42K worth of books on the same day his memoir dropped
Mike Pompeo (Andrew Harnik/POOL/AFP)

As former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo judges interest for a possible run for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election, new details on the sales of his memoir may be a more realistic viewpoint of his public popularity.

Pompeo's political action committee, Champion American Values, reported spending over $42,000 at Bulkbooks.com, an online retailer for the purchase of books at wholesale prices. The total spend of $42,181.97 was detailed in Pompeo's PAC's February report with the Federal Elections Commission.

The report does not specifically state the bulk order was for Pompeo's memoir "Never Give An Inch," but the spend occurred on the same day the book went on sale. The current price on the book on Bulkbooks.com for any order more than 500 copies is $19.49 each, meaning that Pompeo's PAC could have purchased nearly 2,200 books.

The book is currently on the top five New York Times Hardcover Non-fiction bestseller list, after debuting on the list on Feb. 12, three weeks after the book debuted.

According to the Washington Post, Pompeo's PAC bulk book order isn't rare for GOP groups. Other notable Republicans who have done a similar bulk book purchases include Senators Josh Hawley (Missouri); Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) and Representatives Dan Crenshaw (Texas) and Jim DeMint (South Carolina).

