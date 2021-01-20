China takes parting shot at 'lying and cheating' Mike Pompeo

By Cate Cadell and Tony Munroe BEIJING (Reuters) - With hours left in Donald Trump's presidency, China's foreign ministry took aim at its chief U.S. antagonist, "lying and cheating" Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and said it would seek cooperation with the incoming administration of Joe Biden. Pompeo, who has unleashed a barrage of measures against China in his final weeks in office, delivered his own parting shot on Tuesday when he announced that the Trump administration had determined that China has committed “genocide and crimes against humanity” by repressing Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. "...
WATCH: NBC repeatedly cuts to Mike Pence as Joe Biden mentions 'lies' and 'manufactured' facts
January 20, 2021
NBC News repeatedly showed the face of former Vice President Mike Pence as President Joe Biden blasted a culture of "lies" during his inauguration speech on Wednesday.
"Let's begin to listen to one another again," Biden told the crowd at the event. "Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn't have to be a cause for total war. And we must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured."
<p> As Biden spoke about "manufactured" facts, NBC's camera crew cut to Pence. </p><p> "Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson," Biden continued. "There is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit. And each of us had a duty and a responsibility as citizens, as Americans and especially as leaders, leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and project our nation." </p><p> With Biden's mention of "lies," NBC again switched to the camera showing Pence's face. </p><p> "Defend the truth and defeat the lies," Biden said. </p><p> Watch the video below from NBC. </p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/U-nK_yzN-X4" width="560"></iframe>
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday renewed a feud with Donald Trump, saying the outgoing US president "seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future".
The teenager was reversing a barb that Trump -- who frequently disputes the science behind climate change -- had aimed at her in 2019 when he wrote on Twitter that "she seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future".
<p>The tweet was a sarcastic response to a fiery speech given by Thunberg at the United Nations where she told world leaders: "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. How dare you?"</p><p>In response, Thunberg later modified her Twitter biography, referring to herself as "a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future".</p><p>Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 international accord designed to limit greenhouse gases, a move that President-elect Joe Biden -- who takes office later on Wednesday -- has promised to reverse.</p><p>The outgoing leader told last year's Davos forum that the world "must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse".</p><p>Thunberg's campaigning has earned her Amnesty International's top human rights prize and the Swedish Right Livelihood Award, often presented as an alternative Nobel, and she was named the 2019 person of the year by Time magazine.</p><p>The pair previously clashed on social media following Trump's defeat in November's election, when she posted a message telling him to work on his "Anger Management problem", adding: "Chill Donald, chill!"</p><p>Trump had used the same phrase to mock Thunberg a year earlier.</p>
WATCH: Lincoln Project uses Reagan’s ‘morning in America’ ad to celebrate Biden in new video
January 20, 2021
President Ronald Reagan's 1984 re-election campaign ran a memorable ad with the opening line, "It's morning again in America."
Now that famous line is being adapted by the Lincoln Project to celebrate the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
<p>"It's morning in America," the narrator declares.</p><p>"Today, Joe Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States," the ad continues. "President Biden and Vice President Harris will step into a White House still recovering from the mistakes of the past. The economy is still suffering and many Americans remain unemployed."<br/></p><p>"But we are at the dawn of a new decade and this afternoon, millions of Americans will be able to have pride in our president again," the ad continues. </p><p>"And as we overcome these last four years of chaos, one thing is clear -- America will be great again," the ad declared.</p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e4bd9945a20e389d16ebb7dbf069ddaf" id="0648a"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351937785733607425"><div style="margin:1em 0">It's morning in America. https://t.co/MG6kom1rWl</div> — The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project)<a href="https://twitter.com/ProjectLincoln/statuses/1351937785733607425">1611162060.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p>
