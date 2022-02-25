Pompeo’s security detail shoves reporter out of the way after he asks about his ‘soft praise for Putin'
Screengrab.

NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard shouted "hey" after being shoved by a man appearing to be working as security for former Trump-era Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orland, Hillyard asked Pompeo about his controversial remarks as Russia invades Ukraine.

"Russian state media has played your own words in which you called Putin shrewd, capable — you said you have enormous respect. Do you regret your words?" Hillyard asked.

"I’ve been fighting communism since I was a teenager. I’m going to keep fighting communism," said Pompeo, more than three decades after the fall of the Soviet Union. "I’ve worked my entire life to make sure the US was free of communist dictatorships. I understand my enemy. I always call my enemy for what he is."

As Hillyard attempted to follow up, he was pushed out of the way.

