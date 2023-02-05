Pope Francis says laws criminalizing LGBT people are a 'sin' and an injustice

By Philip Pullella ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Sunday that laws criminalising LGBT people are a sin and an injustice because God loves and accompanies people with same-sex attraction. Francis, who made his remarks in response to a reporter's question aboard the plane returning from a two-country trip to Africa, received full backing of his comments from two other Christian leaders on the plane with him. "The criminalisation of homosexuality is a problem that cannot be ignored," said Francis, who then cited unnamed statistics according to which 50 countries criminali...