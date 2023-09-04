By Philip Pullella ULAANBAATAR (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Monday wrapped up a historic trip to Mongolia whose main purpose was to visit the miniscule Catholic community but which took on international connotations because of his overtures to China over freedom of religion in the bordering communist country. Francis ended his five-day visit with a stop to inaugurate the House of Mercy, a multi-purpose structure to provide temporary health care to the most needy in the Mongolian capital as well as to the homeless, victims of domestic abuse and migrants. Situated in a converted school and the br...
Pope wraps up Mongolia trip, says Church not bent on conversion
September 3, 2023, 10:11 PM ET