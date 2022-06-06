MAGA city councilor who said 'it's time to go to war' after Jan. 6 arrested on battery charges
Posey County Councilman Aaron Wilson (Posey County Sheriff’s Office)

An Indiana county councilman was arrested by police this Saturday after he allegedly assaulted and threatened a man at his home, the Courier Press reports.

Posey County Councilman Aaron Wilson was charged with intimidation, which is a Level 6 felony.

Police were called to Wilson's home after reports of a fight, where he was taken into custody with bail set at $5,000.

In January 2021, Posey County Democratic Party Chairman Ed Adams asked Wilson to resign from the county council due to social media posts Wilson made following the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, where he wrote, "enough is enough" and, "it's time to go to war." The posts have since been deleted.

As the Courier Press points out, a special prosecutor has been assigned to the case.

