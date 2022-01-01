Jan. 6 anniversary 'may be exploited by threat actors': officials

As the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is approaching, officials are concerned that "threat actors" could use it as an opportunity for another kind of attack.
CNN.com reported on an intelligence assessment issued this week to state and local officials, which warned that because election conspiracies persist, right-wing activists could result to further violence.
"We assess that threat actors will try to exploit the upcoming anniversary of the 6 January 2021 breach of the US Capitol to promote or possibly commit violence," it reads.
The threats, however, aren't about large crowds of organizers. Instead, they expect "lone offenders" who could do anything from actions against lawmakers to state or national capitols.
"Additionally, China, Iran and Russia have amplified content regarding the Capitol breach or the upcoming anniversary and continue to spread narratives about U.S. election fraud, according to the intelligence assessment," CNN also reported. "Some Russian news media outlets have amplified content about upcoming events by the current and former Presidents for the anniversary."