Terrorism expert Malcolm Nance says he's concerned about post-August QAnon because they're committed to civil war

Speaking to MSNBC's Joy Reid on Monday, terrorism expert Malcolm Nance explained that there might be many people worried about the possibility of violence in August like the world witnessed on Jan. 6. Watching the communications of the far-right, Nance said that he doesn't think it will happen. What he is concerned about, however, is what will happen after August, when Donald Trump isn't reinstated.

Joining the discussion, author and expert Professor Mia Bloom from Georgia State University said that she expected that QAnon would turn into an anti-Semitic group because it has the conspiracy theories about a "global cabal," lies about George Soros and Janet Yellen and talks about drinking blood.

"Which are all things Jews have been accused of for hundreds of years in Europe, through the church," she explained. "But when we started looking at Save the Children campaign, and I'm a supporter of Save the Children, the charity. So I thought, wait a second, all these children are white and all the Save the Children, children are not. So, we did a systematic study because I needed data to show that they were using these racist tropes that go to the period of restoration where there were stereotypes of the Black bruit who was going to rape the white woman or kidnap the white woman. This is heart and soul of QAnon."



The conspiracy from QAnon said that Trump is somehow going to stop this cabal, but as Reid noted, he couldn't even manage a casino without running it into the ground. Reid went on to say that there is a concern that these are part of American fascism.

"Anyone that can see with their eyes understands what is going on here," said Nance. "We are in a neofascist era in personal politics. Back in 1939, 1940 there was a formal fascist movement, which openly supported Adolf Hitler and called for American independence and isolation away from Europe's war, which Hitler had just invaded, called the America First movement."

He noted that it was championed by Americans like Charles Lindbergh, an alleged Nazi sympathizer.

"They had a rally in Madison Square Garden where George Washington was juxtaposed with Adolf Hitler," said Nance. "These people were fascists. What we've seen is after World War II when they were essentially run to the ground, there was a rise in the 1950s and '60s of these very small fascist groups that turned into terrorist groups like the Christian Identity movement."

He said that what is happening now is some kind of merger of every white nationalist trope and group, being brought together by crazy QAnon conspiracies. It's become a kind of American neofascist movement led by Trump.

"Look, if I were doing an intelligence assessment of, I don't know, Hungary, I would be coming up with these exact same lines of investigation, which would be bringing us to these conclusions that there is a fascist movement not just in the United States, all over Europe, which is actually funded, surprisingly, by Russia in France, Italy, Spain," Nance continued. "Neofascist movements everywhere are out to take down American democracy."

Professor Bloom noted that it is now working its way into the evangelical Christian world. Still, Nance said that the August date shouldn't be a concern.

"I don't think we should really worry about the August date because as we know, these things come and go," he said. "They have had these dates before. It's the post-August period that I would really be watching as a terrorism professional because Donie O'Sullivan did some interviews with these people and they said if Trump is not reinstalled, then they're going to have to start talking civil war. I've been monitoring their communications since last December. These people are already, many of them, committed to the concept of overthrowing American democracy and inciting civil war."

See the full discussion below:



