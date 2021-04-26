'Prayer is the best medicine': Wisconsin priest says getting vaccinated is 'diabolical virtue signaling'
Screen cap / YouTube

A controversial Wisconsin priest who made headlines last fall by calling Democrats "godless" is now telling his parishioners not to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that Father James Altman is telling members of his church that they should rely on God to save them from the novel coronavirus and should not trust any vaccine.

A flyer posted on Altman's church's website claims that it is "diabolical for anyone to virtue-signal/shame/compel you to take such an experimental drug, making you nothing other than a guinea pig," while also stating that "God is still the best doctor and prayer is still the best medicine."

Additionally, a church bulletin describes the COVID-19 vaccines as "an experimental use of a genetic altering substance that modifies your body — your temple of the Holy Spirit."

Additionally, video obtained by the La Cross Tribune shows that Altman's church is hosting packed services in which no parishioners are wearing masks.

Altman's latest antics are so extreme that the Diocese of La Crosse tells the LaCrosse Tribune that it is trying to "privately address" his behavior.

"It is a matter of concern for Bishop Callahan when Fr. James Altman, or any of his priests, address medical, political or worldly challenges in a manner that misleads or overtly condemns others," the Diocese said.