'Do you think pregnant women pose a big threat?' Jen Psaki mocks Peter Doocy's latest claim

On Thursday, Fox News' White House reporter Peter Doocy ran into the Jen Psaki brick wall during the daily press briefing.

Doocy asked the White House about the situation at the border where a slew of migrants continue to be desperately trying to enter the U.S. According to Psaki, those migrants aren't being allowed into the country. Doocy disagreed.



"We're being told by our people on the ground that you're releasing pretty much all family units," said Doocy. "Couples where the woman says that she is pregnant, or single women who say that they are pregnant and that no one has to actually take a pregnancy test unless they want to, so....."

"Are you suggesting that you don't believe when women say they're pregnant?" asked Psaki. "Is that a big issue? We think at the border?"

"I'm not in charge of keeping the border secure," Doocy shot back.

"Do you think pregnant women are posing a big threat to the border?" Psaki repeated her question. "To the border communities — is that a big issue?"

"You tell me," said Doocy.

"I'm not aware of pregnant women being a big issue of concern to people at the border," said Psaki. "What I will note for you, Peter, is that, as I said earlier, there is a process. If people cannot be expelled under Title 42 for a range of reasons. Some of that is that countries they came from or other countries, including Mexico, may not be accepting families with children under the age of seven. They are placed in removal proceedings. Those removal proceedings require them to either go to a detention facility or require them to go get a notice to appear and including their biometric data and otherwise so that we can ensure where they are."

Fox has been hitting the Biden administration for allowing too many people into the U.S., but the left is attacking Biden for not allowing any refugees into the country from Haiti and for continuing to deport people by the thousands.

See the video of the exchange between Doocy and Psaki below: