President Biden’s relationship with his son is an ‘insult to the American people’ says House Republican (video)

A Republican U.S. Congressman from New York is denouncing President Joe Biden's loving and public relationship with his son, Hunter Biden.

U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, whose district encompasses portions of Upstate New York, also serves as the head of the New York Republican Party. On Thursday he attacked the President, suggesting being a good and loving father was an "insult" to America.

"The fact that the President of the United States continues to trot him around," Rep. Langworthy said, referring to Hunter Biden, "take him to Ireland, continue to put him on display as someone who's a blatant influence-peddler, is an insult to the American people and shows that there is corruption alive and well in the White House."

Langworthy also told Fox News Business' Maria Bartiromo, "I mean, there's so much smoke around Hunter Biden that there has to be a raging inferno." She appeared to agree with him.

Congressman Langworthy is one of 26 House Republicans on the Oversight Committee, all of whom last month refused to sign a simple, two-sentence statement denouncing white supremacy.

Republicans for years have attacked Hunter Biden and have used him as a tool to try to attack his father, and the entire Biden family. The House Oversight Committee, on which Langworthy sits, has dedicated much of its operation to investigating President Biden and his son, Hunter.

In 2021, the Associated Press reported on Hunter Biden's memoir, "Beautiful Things," that "details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse."

"His 'deep descent' into substance addiction followed the 2015 death of his older brother, Beau, who succumbed to brain cancer at age 46, Hunter Biden writes," the AP noted. “'After Beau died, I never felt more alone. I lost hope,' he wrote."

In October, Fox News propagandist Sean Hannity attempted to mock President Joe Biden by airing a private 2018 father to son voicemail in which the senior Biden unabashedly expressed his love for his troubled son.

"It's dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world pal," Joe Biden says in the recording (below). "You gotta get some help. I don't know what to do, I know you don't either."

Some on social media are denouncing Rep. Langworthy's attack.

"The same people that praised Trump for hiring his daughter & son in law in the White House while trotting them publicly around every world leader are now complaining because Joe took his son on one trip to Ireland," wrote former Democratic congressional candidate Russell Foster of Texas. "Do they even hear the BS coming out of their mouths?"

Watch Rep. Langworthy's attack on the Bidens below, the video including President Biden's voicemail to his son above, or both at this link.