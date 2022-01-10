President of Kazakhstan says he has weathered attempted coup d'etat

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday that his country had weathered an attempted coup d'etat coordinated by what he called "a single centre" after the most violent unrest since the Soviet collapse. In a speech to an online meeting of the Russian-led CSTO military alliance by video link, Tokayev said that order had now been restored in Kazakhstan, but that the hunt for "terrorists" was ongoing. "Under the guise of spontaneous protests, a wave of unrest broke out... It became clear that the main goal was to undermine the constitutional order and to seize p...