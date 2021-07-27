President’s security coordinator arrested in Haiti, Supreme Court justice wanted
Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Haiti carry the casket of slain President Jovenel Moïse before his funeral on July 23, 2021, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. - VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP/AFP/TNS

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haitian authorities Monday arrested the coordinator of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s security, the man’s lawyer, Reynold Georges, confirmed to the Miami Herald. Georges said he doesn’t know on what basis his client, Haiti National Police Divisional Commissioner Jean Laguel Civil, had been arrested, and “perhaps they will tell me tomorrow.” Civil, who doesn’t control any troops in the president’s multi-layered security detail but oversees those who do, is among the individuals Moïse contacted in the middle of the night on July 7 after he heard shooting in the vicinit...