Pressure already mounting on Lauren Boebert ahead of 2024 rematch with Adam Frisch

A far-right Colorado congresswoman who narrowly won reelection last year is being targeted by at least two outside groups, KDVR reports.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) won reelection in November over Democrat Adam Frisch by just 546 votes in a race that was not expected to be competitive.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, a campaign arm of House Democrats, and Rocky Mountain Values are the groups known to be targeting Boebert, the report said.

Rocky Mountain Values is calling on Boebert to sign a pledge committing to not cut Social Security or Medicare during negotiations with Democrats over the debt ceiling. The group has called on other House Republicans to make the same pledge.

The focus on the Colorado’s 3rd congressional district underscores the extent to which operatives believe the race will again be close.

“The last time we had an election there last year, it was pretty much understood that she was going to win. So, there wasn’t as much engagement, there wasn’t as much talk. That’s not going to happen this year,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said.

“A lot of money is going to come in. But it’s easiest to beat an incumbent the first time they run again, and now we’re past that.”

FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Democratic strategist Andy Boian said Boebert shouldn’t just be worried about challenges from the left.

“My prediction is Lauren Boebert’s going to be primaried. I think there is a Republican out there that’s going to challenge her in a primary,” Boian said, according to the report.

“She’s very interested in being on TV and talking about Donald Trump and being a clown. In reality, what she should do is fundamentally focus on her constituents.”

Democrats are likely to face a formidable challenge in Boebert’s district, regardless of who they face.

“The district is heavily Republican and voted for President Donald Trump in 2020 by about eight percentage points,” The Washington Post’s Bryan Pietsch wrote in a report on the certification of her race.

“But the showdown between Boebert — a gun-toting, far-right Republican from the working-class town of Rifle — and Adam Frisch — a conservative Democrat and former city council member in the ski town of Aspen — was closer than expected, fueling hope among Democrats in the hours after the election that Frisch may have dethroned one of the Republican Party’s loudest and most controversial voices.”