Former Catholic Priest admits to sexually abusing boys — but he isn't sure he should be charged
A former New Orleans priest who was suspected of being a sexual abuser has admitted to sexually abusing or harassing several teenagers, The Guardian reported.

Lawrence Hecker told reporters that he's sorry for his actions but stopped short of acknowledging they were criminal.

Reporters were asking him about a statement he made to New Orleans church leadersin 1999 where he acknowledged committing “overtly sexual acts” with at least three underage boys in the late 1960s and 1970s, as well as close relationships four others that lasted until the 1980s.

"In recent years, Hecker has given various interviews and repeatedly denied touching children inappropriately. But the Guardian obtained a copy of the 24-year-old statement Hecker gave to church leaders, which prompted the questions posed to Hecker in this latest interview," The Guardian's report stated. "Asked if he did the specific sexual acts he laid out in the statement, Hecker twice said, 'Yes,' while being recorded on video. He also claimed that society was more permissive of such behavior at the time, even though Louisiana’s age of consent to have sex in the 1960s and 70s was the same as it is now: 17."

When asked if he should be charged, Hecker replied that he “really can’t answer."

“I just don’t know,” he said, before adding: “Not one chance in a million anything like this would ever happen again. Obviously, I’m truly repentant.”

Read the full report at The Guardian.

