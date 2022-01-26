'We look forward to confronting him': Virginia Giuffre's lawyers fire a warning shot at Prince Andrew
The legal team representing a woman who accused the UK's Prince Andrew of sexual abuse when she was a teenager is hitting back after Andrew appeared to blame her for the abuse she allegedly suffered, The Independent reports.

Virginia Giuffre alleges in a civil lawsuit that she suffered emotional harm and battery after she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and made to have sex with Andrew on three occasions back in 2001.

This Wednesday, Andrew denied all of the allegations and said that Giuffrie's own “wrongful conduct” would be the theme of his defense.

“Prince Andrew’s answer continues his approach of denying any knowledge or information concerning the claims against him, and purporting to blame the victim of the abuse for somehow bringing it on herself," Giuffre’s attorney David Boies told The Independent. “We look forward to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms Giuffre for her own abuse at his deposition and at trial.”

