Prince Andrew settles lawsuit with his rape accuser

According to a report from The New York Times, Prince Andrew has settled a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, the woman who had accused him of raping her when she was under 18-years-old and allegedly trafficked by Andrew's friend, the billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The amount paid out to Giuffre has remained confidential. Andrew also “intends to make a substantial donation” to a charity “in support of victims’ rights,” the parties said in a joint statement.

"The deal comes just weeks before Andrew was scheduled to sit for a deposition, in which he would have been questioned under oath by Ms. Giuffre’s lawyers. Andrew did not admit to any of Ms. Giuffre’s accusations against him in the statement announcing the settlement," NYT's reported stated. "The lawsuit by Ms. Giuffre, one of the most prominent of Mr. Epstein’s accusers, had cast a shadow over the royals at a time when Queen Elizabeth, the 95-year-old British monarch, was marking her 70th year on the throne. Andrew was forced to relinquish his military titles and royal charities, no longer was to use the title 'His Royal Highness,' and was 'not to undertake any public duties,' Buckingham Palace said in a statement last month."

