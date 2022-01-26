Prince Andrew demands a jury trial in sexual abuse suit after judge refuses to dismiss
This photo combination shows Britain's Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, a woman who has accused him of wrongdoing in a sexual assault case that a US judge has allowed to go ahead (AFP)

Law & Crime uncovered recently-filed court documents revealing that Prince Andrew has demanded a jury trial in the case brought by accuser Virginia Giuffre. The judge ruled that the case would not be dismissed despite the prince's urgency.

Giuffre filed a suit saying that Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was underage in three locations, at Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion and private island as well as the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell.

“For the foregoing reasons, defendant’s motion to dismiss the complaint or for a more definite statement is denied in all respects,” U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said in an opinion.

Giuffre was previously listed as Jane Doe 102 when suing Epstein in the Southern District of Florida.

Giuffre's lawyer explained that she is "pleased" particularly that they will have an opportunity to present the evidence.

“She looks forward to a judicial determination of the merits of those claims,” said David Boies.

There was a previous settlement in the case that was a secret until earlier this month, which is why the prince's lawyers believe the lawsuit shouldn't move forward.

"Throughout his opinion, the judge makes clear that he must assume Giuffre’s allegations as true at this stage of the litigation and assess only whether they are well-pled based on the law," Law & Crime explained.

See the full report.

SmartNews