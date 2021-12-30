Prince Andrew's lawyers hold 'emergency talks' in the wake of Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction: report

In the wake of the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell for recruiting and grooming young girls for Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation, lawyers for the UK's Prince Andrew were in emergency talks overnight, The Mirror reports.

The royal is facing sexual assault allegations leveled against him in a civil lawsuit filed in Manhattan, where accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre says he sexually abused her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell.

According to The Mirror, Andrew's lawyers are debating whether to call one of the prosecution witnesses during Maxwell’s trial to help in his civil case.

The witness, identified as "Carolyn," testified that Giuffre, not Maxwell, had taken her to Epstein’s Florida mansion in the early 2000s.

“They believe she holds a smoking gun to any possible role Virginia played in Epstein’s pyramid scheme of abuse," sources told The Mirror. “Andrew’s lawyers have convinced him that if he is to stand any chance of preventing her case from going to court, they need to fight with fire and that nothing should be off limits."

“They believe Carolyn’s evidence seriously, if not fatally, weakened the case” against the Andrew, the sources said.