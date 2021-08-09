Prince Andrew accused of sexually abusing teen victim of Jeffrey Epstein in bombshell lawsuit

Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre is accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was under the age of 18.

ABC News reports that Giufre alleges the prince abused her at Epstein's Manhattan apartment and other locations.

"Twenty years ago, Prince Andrew's wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her," the lawsuit states. "It is long past the time for him to be held to account."

Giuffre's attorney, David Boies, told ABC News that it his client wants everyone involved in the Epstein abuse scandal to face justice.

"If she doesn't do it now, she would be allowing him to escape any accountability for his actions," he said. "And Virginia is committed to trying to avoid situations where rich and powerful people escape any accountability for their actions."

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, ABC News writes.

Giuffre in the past has also accused attorney Alan Dershowitz of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.