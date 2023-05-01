Pro-Trump group wants to kick Prince Harry out of the country: report

A pro-Trump think tank is pushing for the release of Prince Harry’s immigration records, with the goal of getting him kicked out of the country over his admitted use of drugs in the past, The Independent reported.

The right-wing Heritage Foundation filed a suit this Monday against the Department of Homeland Security, arguing that Harry's immigration records be released. It claims he should not be allowed the protections of privacy laws because of the “immense public interest” in his current status.

The suit comes just over a month after the group made a Freedom of Information Act request for information on how Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were admitted into the US.

According to the group, Harry's admissions of drug use in his memoir make him inadmissible to the U.S.

“Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses in both the United States and abroad," the suit states, according to the Independent.

"Intense media coverage has also surfaced the question of whether DHS may have improperly granted the Duke of Sussex a waiver to enter the Country on a non-immigrant visa given his history of admissions to the essential elements of drug offenses,” the group said.

The group added that “media coverage” of its previous Freedom of Information request has supposedly “surfaced the question of whether DHS’ decision to admit the Duke of Sussex into the United States should be reconsidered in light of the Duke of Sussex’s most recent admissions to the essential elements of numerous drug offenses."

Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle moved to the U.S. in 2020. He details his use of cocaine, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms in his recently published memoir "Spare."