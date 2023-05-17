Prince Harry and Meghan involved in 'near catastrophic' car chase in NYC: report

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the annual WellChild Awards ceremony the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, Britain September 4, 2018. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase as they were followed by paparazzi in New York City Tuesday, according to reports.
The incident was reminiscent of the death of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a crash in 1997 as she was chased by photographers in Paris.
"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," Harry’s spokesperson told Sky News.
The chase happened after the couple left an awards ceremony, Sky reported.