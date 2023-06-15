Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not invited to King Charles’ birthday bash, report says
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly not been invited to Saturday’s party celebrating the birth of the British sovereign. The pair attended the centuries old Trooping the Colour celebration in 2022 when it was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September. This weekend’s jubilee will be the first to take place with Harry’s father, King Charles, seated on the throne. The event was dubbed the Queen’s Birthday Parade during Elizabeth’s reign. According to People, Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, will likely be at home in California with their young children when the festivities get unde...