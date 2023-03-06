Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received their invitation to the coronation — but will they attend?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit South Melbourne Beach on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally received their royal invitation to King Charles III’s coronation ceremony on May 6. Whether or not the Sussexes will attend is still unknown. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the couple told The Sunday Times, “I can confirm The Duke has received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.” In February, a palace insider reportedly told People that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will, in fact, be invited to the ro...