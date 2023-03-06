Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received their invitation to the coronation — but will they attend?

Vice notes that the bills she has printed so far look rather cheap, but she has nonetheless promised followers that they contain "interdimensional security devices" to assure their authenticity.

A review of messages in QAnon chat groups shows that Didulo's followers are very excited about trying to use their newfound interdimensional riches to pay for things, including one woman who declared that “I am so hopeful that the loyalty money will allow me to purchase a prefab home or one of those tiny homes."

So far, however, it doesn't appear that there are any businesses that are accepting Didulo's money, although she says that she will "issue a royal decree, giving instructions to when and where, and whom [sic] can cash their loyalty money with the instructions to the Kingdom of Canada Treasury to cash the checks" at some point in the future.

In the past, Didulo has gotten her followers in trouble by discouraging them from paying their utility bills on the grounds that the services were now "free" by her decree. As a result, many saw their power getting shut off.