Prince Harry, says leaks left him no choice but to tell his side of the story
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York City on Dec. 6, 2022. - ANGELA WEISS/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS

Prince Harry says he was betrayed after he and his wife's decision to step back from their royal duties became a public affair. In a short clip released before a “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper, the Duke of Sussex said the leaks were very intentional and meant to turn public perception against the him and the former Meghan Markle after the couple had tried to address their concerns privately. “And every single time I tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” he said. “You know, the family motto is ‘Never complai...