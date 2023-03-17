Princess Kate attends first St. Patrick’s Day parade as new Colonel of the Irish Guards

And that could potentially be grounds to remove him from the case, Georgetown Law Professor Paul Butler told MSNBC's Alex Wagner on Friday.

"Admittedly, we don't have the full picture here, there's a lot going on behind the scenes that we don't know," said Wagner. "But when you hear about Stormy Daniels being asked to meet with prosecutors, does that potentially signal to you that they might — it's not about Stormy Daniels versus Trump, maybe Stormy Daniels versus Joe Tacopina?"

"I mean, it could be," said Butler. "Again, the question would be if she waved any attorney-client privilege that she had. But as we've heard, that wouldn't be the end of the conversation. If, in fact, there was an attorney-client relationship, then he can't represent Donald Trump. That's a textbook example of a conflict of interest. Ms. Daniels could well be a prosecution witness against Trump. Trump's defense would have to cross-examine her. The defense attorney could potentially use confidential information he learned from Stormy Daniels when he considered handling her case. And Alex, that violates the ethics laws of New York State, as well as bar rules."

"None of this seems like a positive legal development for the former president," said Wagner.

