Pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down makes up for governor’s financial shortfalls

Zach Nunn’ s“ Operation Top Nunn: Salute to Our Troops "fundraiser where Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke in Ankeny, Iowa. - Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS
For all the hand-wringing over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign finances, the main super PAC supporting his presidential bid doesn’t appear to have the same problem. Never Back Down, the outside group formed months before DeSantis announced his 2024 campaign, is flush with cash — and spending money on activities and services that are often associated with a candidate’s official campaign. Financial disclosures filed on Monday with the Federal Election Commission confirmed what the group has said for weeks: that it pulled in more than $130 million since March and has plenty left in the bank. ...