Pro-environmental behavior is exaggerated on self-report questionnaires, particularly among those with stronger environmentalist identity

Teenagers hugging Tree
New research published in the journal Current Research in Ecological and Social Psychology suggests that the way in which pro-environmental behavior is measured impacts the magnitude of results, revealing that standard questionnaires elicited more exaggerated results compared to anonymous responding. “The topic of the article combined two topics of great interest to me: psychological perspectives on climate change and the environment on the one hand, and how to improve research methods in the social sciences on the other hand,” said study author Katharina Koller, a researcher at the Centre for...