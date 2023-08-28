Pro-environmental behavior is exaggerated on self-report questionnaires, particularly among those with stronger environmentalist identity

"I'm sure they'll be shifted, but just a random, right before Super Tuesday, just a random, just a random date," Bannon said sarcastically. "Kari, just totally random."

"I just want, you know, the posse to know something, Steve," Lake replied. "They're trying, they're losing. Okay. We know that. You don't, winners don't act the way that the deep state is acting right now."

Lake suggested the cases against Trump were part of a psychological operation to demoralize his supporters.

"Don't believe all the news you're reading," she insisted. "Most of it is complete lies and garbage, and it's meant to get into your mind and psychologically bring you down. We are winning. They are not winning. Donald Trump is winning."

"The American people are winning, but it's going to be a fight, a street fight, a fist fight the next year," Lake added. "And so we've got to strengthen ourselves and know that, that God has put us here for a reason."

