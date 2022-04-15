Pro-Russia Serbs protest in Belgrade to support Russia and against NATO

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Thousands of Serbs waving Russian and Serbian flags and carrying pictures of President Vladimir Putin marched through Belgrade to the Russian embassy on Friday, to protest Serbia's government bid to distance itself from Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine. Throngs of people, many from ultranationalist organizations, joined the march from the city center to the nearby Russian embassy, where they fired signal flares, played Russian and Serbian anthems and hailed the two countries as brotherly nations. "I came to this rally to support Russia and to say a loud and clear 'no' ...
The state of Florida is rejecting 28 mathematics textbooks as a result of Republicans' purported outrage over Critical Race Theory.
On Friday, Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced that the state had rejected the math textbooks under the state's Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking (B.E.S.T.) standards.
"The approved list followed a thorough review of submissions at the Department, which found 41 percent of the submitted textbooks were impermissible with either Florida’s new standards or contained prohibited topics – the most in Florida’s history. Reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics," the department announced.
"The highest number of books rejected were for grade levels K-5, where an alarming 71 percent were not appropriately aligned with Florida standards or included prohibited topics and unsolicited strategies. Despite rejecting 41 percent of materials submitted, every core mathematics course and grade is covered with at least one textbook," the department said.
Corcoran has been pushing the moral panic over Critical Race Theory.
In a December press release from Gov. Ron DeSantis, Corcoran claimed, "our classrooms, students and even teachers are under constant threat by Critical Race Theory advocates."
DeSantis praised the banning of math textbooks.
“I’m grateful that Commissioner Corcoran and his team at the Department have conducted such a thorough vetting of these textbooks to ensure they comply with the law," DeSantis said after Corcoran found 21% of math textbooks "incorporate prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including CRT."
'You can almost hear the uncontrollable weeping': Josh Mandel roasted after Trump humiliatingly endorses JD Vance
April 15, 2022
Ohio Republican Senate hopeful Josh Mandel suffered a humiliating blow on Friday when former President Donald Trump officially endorsed rival J.D. Vance.
Mandel, who had worked incredibly hard to butter up Trump for an endorsement, posted a tweet that continued heaping praise on the twice-impeached former president even though he just dealt a significant hit to his hopes of winning the upcoming primary.
"I continue to be a proud supporter of President Trump and the America First agenda," Mandel wrote. "I look forward to earning his endorsement in the general election and working with him to defeat Tim Ryan in November."
Many of Mandel's followers gleefully piled on to rub salt in the wounds, however.
Greg Abbott's truck inspections an utter failure as state admits no traffickers were found
April 15, 2022
On Friday, at a joint meeting in Weslaco with Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw made an admission: The controversial enhanced truck inspections by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott have yielded no actual cases of human trafficking or drug trafficking, the supposed basis for the inspections in the first place.
Abbott, however, was quick to claim that it was "no surprise" that this had happened — because the drug cartels knew the inspections were coming and stopped using commercial vehicles ahead of the policy going forward.
Abbott says "it was no surprise" that this was the case, because cartels knew the inspections were happening and therefore did not use commercial vehicles to transport contraband.— Madlin Mekelburg (@Madlin Mekelburg) 1650055584
This comes as Abbott has come under heavy criticism for the inspections, which have snared traffic along the roads of entry into the United States and resulted in a protest blockade of Mexican truck drivers.
Experts have warned the backups could cause shortages of produce and worsen inflation throughout the country; gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke has slammed Abbott as an "economic arsonist," and even GOP state Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller slammed the policy as bad for business.
