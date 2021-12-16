Project Veritas told Biden they'd publish his daughter's diary unless he gave them an on-camera interview: NYT
Vice President Joe Biden (AFP Photo/Jason Davis)

The New York Times on Thursday published new information regarding right-wing organization Project Veritas and how it obtained a diary written by Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden.

One particularly noteworthy detail in the story is that Project Veritas leader James O'Keefe believed that the group should not publish the diary ahead of the 2020 election, as he believed that doing so would be perceived as a "cheap shot" against Biden.

Despite this, writes the Times, he nonetheless used the diary as leverage to obtain an interview with Biden.

"On October 16, 2020, Project Veritas wrote to Mr. Biden and his campaign that it had obtained a diary Ms. Biden had 'abandoned' and wanted to question Mr. Biden on camera about its contents that referred specifically to him," writes the Times.

The report also quotes Project Veritas chief legal officer Jered Ede, who told the campaign that "should we not hear from you by Tuesday, October 20, 2020, we will have no choice but to act unilaterally and reserve the right to disclose that you refused our offer to provide answers to the questions raised by your daughter."

