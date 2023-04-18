Prominent DeSantis donor committed suicide after being accused of inappropriate relationship with girl: report

According to an exclusive report from the Daily Mail, a prominent donor to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis committed suicide after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underaged female teen.

Kent Stermon killed himself in December shortly after the victim's father turned down a "five-figure" hush-money offer and reported him to the police instead, the Mail reported.

"The prominent DeSantis ally and GOP donor, who was based in Jacksonville, Florida, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with the girl, for whom he obtained highly sought-after Taylor Swift concert tickets which he said he'd give her if she sent him a photo of her breasts," the Mail's report stated. "After the girl reluctantly complied, Stermon insisted she collect the tickets at his office – but when she turned up he refused to let her leave until she 'showed him the real thing,' law enforcement sources say. The teenager balked at the idea and he eventually let her go."

After the girl told her father and boyfriend about the encounter, her father angrily confronted Stermon at an arranged meeting at a diner, according to the report. When Stermon offered the father a hush payment, the father refused.

