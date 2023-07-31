Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks

By Julie Steenhuysen NEW YORK (Reuters) - Groundbreaking treatments for Alzheimer's disease that work by removing a toxic protein called beta amyloid from the brain may benefit whites more than Black Americans, whose disease may be driven by other factors, leading Alzheimer's experts told Reuters. The two drugs – Leqembi, from partner biotech firms Eisai and Biogen, and an experimental treatment developed by Eli Lilly, donanemab - are the first to offer real hope of slowing the fatal disease for the 6.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's. Although older Black Americans have twice the ra...

