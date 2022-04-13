‘Prosecute him’: MSNBC's Claire McCaskill demands voter fraud charges against Mark Meadows

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) called for former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to be prosecuted for voter fraud.

McCaskill was interviewed by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace after the North Carolina State Board of Elections confirmed Meadows had been removed from the voter rolls in North Carolina.

"The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the registration, spokesperson Anjanette Grube said. The office of Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, requested the probe last month following reports that the former North Carolina Republican congressman and Trump staffer had registered using an address he never lived at," NBC News reported.

McCaskill was stunned by the report.

"He registered at a double-wide trailer he never stepped foot in. It is fraud," declared McCaskill, a former prosecutor.

"You can't register to vote in a place you've never stepped foot," she explained. "His wife signed him up for a double-wide trailer — he was chief of staff for the president of the United States!"

"Prosecute him," she demanded. "Put him in jail."

Watch:

Deadline WH www.youtube.com

NOW WATCH: 'A stunt that blew up in your face': Reporters grill Greg Abbott over widely criticized border inspection policy