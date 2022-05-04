Protesters gather at the Florida Supreme Court steps in support of abortion rights

More than 100 protesters gathered on the steps of the Florida Supreme Court building in the state capital to rally in support of upholding abortion protections threatened by a looming U.S. Supreme Court ruling.



Among the chants in the crowd: “Our body, our choice.”

“When abortion rights are under attack, what do we do?” a speaker shouted. “Stand up. Fight Back,” the crowd responded.

The group received many supportive honks from the cars, trucks, and even a UPS vehicle driving by.

The crowd held signs such as “I would rather be pro-choice than be left with no choice.” Another sign: “Defend Roe v. Wade.”

And protesters were not alone. The Tallahassee protest, organized by Florida Planned Parenthood, is one of several rallies scheduled Tuesday evening across the state.

The rally is a reference to a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the justices at the high court will likely overturn the nearly half-century old landmark case of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion.

Overheard at the rally, a protester said: “Over 50 years ago, I had to travel out of state — can’t believe we’re going back to this.”

Delilah Pierre, an activist with a grassroots racial justice organization called the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, said that the potential overturning of Roe will lead to threats to other rights, including the rights to gay marriage and the right for transgender people to access medical care.

“I’m pissed off about constant, illegitimate attacks that are happening to working class people,” Pierre exclaimed, “that are happening to working-class women — that are happening to transgender people, to gender non-conforming people, to queer people.”

In mid-April, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a 15-week abortion ban. That was during the 2022 legislative session. The ban launches July 1.





