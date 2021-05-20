Proud Boy Dan 'Milkshake' Scott arrested after assaulting police at Capitol

Federal agents have arrested Dan "Milkshake" Scott for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to insurrection expert and NBC reporter Scott MacFarlane revealed that Scott was arrested in Florida. he was the one who was seen on video shouting "Let's take the f*cking Capitol!"













Scott joins with a slew of other Proud Boys who have been arrested after their participation in the attack. Republicans have argued that because these men are being arrested, there's no reason to investigate Jan. 6 failures. It contrasts with what Republicans thought in 2001 when they passed a bill creating the 9/11 Commissison.