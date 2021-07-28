Feds nab Virginia Proud Boy who charged at cops while wielding a 'large stick' during Capitol riot

A member of the Proud Boys who was caught on camera charging at police during the Capitol riot has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia announcedU.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia announced on Wednesday that Virginia resident James Russell Davis has been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

The criminal complaint filed against Davis alleges that video footages shows him wielding what appears to be a "large stick" that he brandished while charging at officers during the riots.

The complaint claims that Davis can be seen charging "up the West Front Terrace stairs" of the Capitol building and "toward the Officers wielding the large stick/pole like a baseball bat in a pose consistent with a person preparing to strike with the object."

The footage cited in the complaint also shows Davis "pushing and screaming" at a police officer, and also "pushing the officers hands down" as they try to stop him from advancing toward the building.

Federal investigators say that Davis was not shy about using his status as a former Marine to justify his actions during the riots.

""I fought for this country, I fought for this country, what the f*ck are you doing, I fought for this country, I fought for this country, I'm a military f*cking police, I'm a military police," he shouted, according to footage reviewed by law enforcement officials.