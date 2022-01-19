Proud Boy 'Tiny' Toese arrested and charged with three counts of assault

Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, a member of the far-right Proud Boys group who has been seen in numerous videos engaging in street violence with left-wing groups, has been arrested in Oregon in relation to events that took place in Portland protest back August, The Stranger reports.

Toese was captured on video at the so-called "Summer of Love" rally shooting a paintball gun at Antifa protesters, attacking an antifascist protester who was sitting in a truck, and tipping over an empty van that was used to transport Antifa members to the rally. At the same rally, Antifa protesters were captured on video pepper-spraying a female journalist and committing other various acts of violence.

"I know days from now, I might be arrested," he said at the time. "I'm sick and tired, and if we have to die to defend ourselves, our families, and our fucking freedom in America, we're gonna do it."

Toese has been charged with three counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of riot, and two counts of criminal mischief.

