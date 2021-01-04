Trump-loving hate group leader may have been arrested ahead of DC rally: report
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Portland (screengrab)

The leader of the Proud Boys may have been arrested on Monday during an interview with USA TODAY.

"I was just interviewing Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio by phone. While we were on the call, sirens started blaring in the background," USA TODAY reporter Will Carless reported Monday. "He told his driver to pull over."

"They're for me," Tarrio reportedly said.

Carless noted Tarrio may have been arrested.