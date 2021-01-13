Proud Boy apprehended by FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force for plotting a new Capitol attack

On Wednesday, WLNY reported that a self-described member of the "Proud Boys" in New York has been arrested after allegedly being caught planning a second violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"He was identified as 40-year-old Edward Florea, of Middle Village," reported John Dias. "The joint terrorism task force is holding him on weapons charges after he allegedly wrote online that he is a member of the Proud Boys and wanted to arm people to travel to Washington, D.C."
"They're openly advocating violence. That in and of itself is a crime," said former FBI agent Manny Gomez. "All local, city and federal law enforcement should be ready, and on standby, and have a plan and have leaders that will enforce that plan."
A nationwide investigation is being conducted to find everyone involved in the Capitol invasion by pro-Trump extremists last week, which left five people dead and extensive damage.