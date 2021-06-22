New insurrection video shows Proud Boys overrunning police
Screengrab.

The United States Department of Justice on Wednesday released new videos in a case of alleged Proud Boys.

Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe have been charged with Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds.

Court documents allege Nordean, Rhel and Donohoe are all presidents of their respective local chapters of the Proud Boys.

NBC News reporter Scott MacFarlane allegedly showing two men carrying a police riot shield.


McFarlane also posted two additional videos.