Harrowing videos capture Proud Boys' violence at anti-vaxx rally in downtown Los Angeles: reports
Screengrab.

Shocking video emerged of street fighting in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

TV producer Andrew Kimmell, the former head of live video at BuzzFeed News, posted videos of a stomping at an anti-vaxx, Proud Boys rally.

Extremism researcher Nick Martin located a different video of the scene that reportedly documents an attack on journalists.


One person was stabbed, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"A crowd of several hundred people, many holding American flags and signs calling for 'medical freedom,' had descended on City Hall around 2 p.m. for the planned rally," the newspaper reported. "A fight erupted on the corner of 1st and Spring streets shortly after 2:30 p.m., as counterprotesters in all black and anti-vaccine demonstrators draped in American flag garb and memorabilia bearing former President Trump's face traded punches and threw items at one another."

KPCC reporter Frank Stoltze says he was attacked.


