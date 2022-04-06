Leader of Proud Boys faction pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges: report
The leader of the West Virginia faction of the right-wing group Proud Boys pleaded guilty this Wednesday to charges related to his participation in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, CNN reports.

Jeffrey Finley, 29, was charged with illegally entering Capitol grounds and faces up to one year in prison. The plea is a signal to some that the government is getting closer to understanding what role, if any, the Proud Boys had in planning for events that happened that day.

"According to the plea agreement read in court, Finley was among the first group to breach the Capitol grounds. Though Finley was not charged with other members of the Proud Boys, prosecutors say he was photographed with some of the group's leaders marching on the grounds," CNN reports. "Finley also wore an earpiece during the riot. Prosecutors have alleged that Proud Boys members used radios -- and some wore earpieces -- to communicate on January 6. And Finley took part in Telegram message channels that prosecutors have relied upon in making their cases."

Prosecutors say in the days after the riot, Finley deleted photographs, videos and messages with other Proud Boys at the Capitol. He also told other members to do the same."No talks about DC," Finley said in one message.

Read the full report over at CNN.

