Prosecutors reveal details of moment Proud Boy chased Chuck Schumer during Capitol riot

Court filings are shedding more light on the moment when a member of the Proud Boys came face-to-face with then-Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on January 6, 2021, CNN reports.

Joshua Pruitt pleaded guilty in June to obstruction of an official proceeding and is due to be sentenced on Friday. Prosecutors want him to spend five years in prison. Over the weekend, prosecutors revealed details of Schumer's escape from the Senate floor as rioters began to breach the Capitol building.

According to the court filing, Schumer and his security detail were "crouch[ing] behind the recessed walls for cover" as they waited for an elevator to take them to an evacuation vehicle -- just before Capitol Police sergeant, identified as K.F., saw Pruitt heading towards them. As soon as he made eye-contact, K.F. yelled, "evac, evac, evac."

As they fled, prosecutors said that the sergeant "recalled hearing Pruitt getting louder behind him," and that "he felt as though they were being chased."

IN OTHER NEWS: FBI agents found sensitive documents 'lying in unsecure places' outside storage room Trump had padlocked

As Schumer and his detail escape through a set of double doors, Pruitt relented and turned around.

"Every day I enter the beacon of our country, the U.S. Capitol, I relive the memories of that day, and none are as impactful as the moments I saw Mr. Pruitt approaching us with the intent to inflict harm to the Majority Leader of the United States Senate," a Capitol Police special agent identified by his initials, M.L., wrote in a letter to the judge, asking for Pruitt to receive the maximum prison sentence.

A leader of the Proud Boys and four other members of the far-right group were indicted on sedition charges earlier this year in connection with the January 6 assault on the US Capitol.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, the former "national chairman" of the Proud Boys, was arrested in Miami in March and is also charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement, destruction of government property and other offenses.

More than 800 people have been arrested in connection with the storming of Congress by Trump supporters, according to the Justice Department, but only a handful face the charge of seditious conspiracy, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.





With additional reporting by AFP